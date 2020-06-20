At the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in his 89th year with his loving wife by his side. Glenn "Waxy" Johnson beloved husband to Terry. Loving father to Karen and the late Geoff Johnson. Proud and loving Papa to Chris and Justin. Dear brother of John Johnson. Predeceased by his parents Cecil and Louise Johnson and by his brother Jim Johnson. Sadly missed by the Hoffman family. Private cremation with committal at Riverside Cemetery has taken place. Memorial Donations to Dunnville Minor Hockey would be appreciated. Online condolences jwhartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.