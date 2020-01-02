|
|
It is with great sadness that I, Kathleen (Rocco), announce the death of my beloved father and the cherished grandpa of Corina and Madalena. He was my rock, my friend, and my everything. Now reunited with my loving mom Phyllis (2005). Glenn was a dedicated Stelco employee for over 43 years and never lost his passion for gardening. He will be missed by family members as well as extended family members and neighbours. Graveside service at White Chapel Memorial Cemetery on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 11 am located 1895 Main St. W, Hamilton. Celebration of life to follow at The Brown Barrel 1515 Upper Ottawa Street, Hamilton. We would like to thank the staff at Grace Villa LTC Home for their support, care, and compassion. Online condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com