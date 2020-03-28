|
Peacefully, after a full and happy life Glenn passed away on March 23rd, 2020 in his 86th year, of bladder and bone cancer. Survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Beverly (nee Ward); loving father to Geoffrey John Timlock (Laurie-Ann) and Catherine Maura Andrews (Robert); special adored Pop to Caitlyn and Jacob Andrews and Mackenzie and Gracelynn Timlock. Predeceased by his sisters, Jean Timlock and Dale Walton-Hyndman; his parents, John George and Helen Beatrice Timlock (nee Crowe), and his elder brother Jack McKinnon Timlock. Glenn was well thought of, remembered for his love for life; loved by his many friends and was always there for many in time of need. As a young man, he played many sports in St. Catharines and Hamilton, lacrosse, soccer, hockey and played football for the Hamilton Tiger Cats in 1957 when they won the Grey Cup. He was President of the Board of Directors for the St. Catharines Rams O.R.F.U football team in St. Catharines from 1967 to 1972. He was on the executive board of the Hamilton Tiger Cats Alumni and President in 2015-2016. He coached little league football in the 1960's in Thorold, and was Manager and coach of the Steamers Old Timers Hockey Team in 1989 for over 24 years. He was also an assistant football coach to St. Francis High School football team from 2004 to 2009; assistant coach for A.N. Myer High School Junior and Senior Teams from 2010 to 2018; assistant coach of Junior Spears football from 2014 to 2017. Glenn was a mentor and role model for many of the boys of his teams. His enthusiasm and sense of humour will be greatly missed. Glenn's life was well-lived, centered on family, relationships, friendships and sports that spanned decades. We wish to thank our "bestest" friend Dr. Buetow, Dr.Levesque, Walker Cancer Clinic, Dr.T. Zsakiridis, Juravinski Hospital, Dr.B. Tisdale and Melody, and all the LHIN nursing staff that helped Glenn so much and were so kind. In keeping with Glenn's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family interment will be held at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Catharines or Welland Humane Society will be appreciated by his family. You are invited to share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
