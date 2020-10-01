It is with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Glenn Richardson at the age of 74. He died peacefully in the arms of his beloved wife Louise. Very proud and loving father of Michael (Angela) and Andrew. Brother of Stuart (deceased), brother-in-law of Huguette, uncle of Kim (Mark) and their children Paul and Rachel, uncle of Jeff (Chloe) and their daughter Melo. A special thank you to the caring doctors and nurses at the Juravinski Hospital. Cremation has taken place and a memorial will be announced at a later date. Rest in peace Glenn, you are forever loved.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store