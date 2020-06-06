1958-2020 Passed away, in his 62nd year, suddenly and peacefully on June 1, 2020. He will be sadly missed by his siblings (Paul and Moria) children (Brittany, Shauna, Casey and Robert) grandchildren (Elizabeth, Luke, Melody and Dominic) extended family, friends, co-workers and neighbours. No memorial service will be planned due to Covid-19 but in lieu of flowers please donate to the Royal Canadian Legion (Hagersville). Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.