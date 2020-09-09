Passed away peacefully at Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on Monday, September 1, 2020 at the age of 93. Predeceased husband Roy. Dearest mother of Jacqueline and Angela (Kier Mathieson). Cherished Grandma of Brookelle and Liam. Sister to Kenneth (deceased), Marguerite, Eldon (deceased), Sharon and Orval. Deeply missed by relatives and friends. She will be interred at the St. John's Anglican Church Cemetery, Campbellville and a Celebration of Life will be held when physical distancing allows. If you wish to honour Glenna's memory, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or your local Food Bank would be appreciated.



