It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of Glenys. Peacefully at her home, April 14, 2020 in her 73rd year. Beloved wife of Robin for 52 years and cherished mother of Sarah (Andy) Straisfeld, Rebecca (Craig) Kuchocki, and Megan. Adored nana to Charlotte and Benjamin Kuchocki, and Josephine and Nathaniel Robinson. Glenys will be dearly missed by her extended family David and Gaetana Magill, Cathy Davidson and her late husband Paul, and Diane and Mike Vrooman, as well as her nieces and nephews, and countless friends from MacNeill Baptist church, local choirs, bridge club and from her years of dedicated teaching. Glenys will be remembered for her incomparable dedication to family and friends, her passion for celebrating special days with family, her deep love of music, and her love of Three Mile Lake. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to MacNeill Baptist Church www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/47561 or The Cancer Assistance Program cancerassist.ca/ways-to-donate/donate-online/ www.tollfh.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 15, 2020