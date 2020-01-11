|
|
Gloria Teresa Peroni D'Alesio July 1, 1966 - November 13, 2019 On behalf of the D'Alesio, Peroni and Antolovich families we wish to extend our sincerest thanks and appreciation for the overwhelming support from all our friends and family. We are eternally grateful for your kindness and generosity, be it through the plethora of Mass cards, donations, beautiful floral arrangements, sympathy cards, memorial gifts, food and baked goods and so many more gestures and outpouring acts of compassion and empathy towards our family. You have contributed to the legacy of Gloria. Your support and presence during the difficult time is a tribute to her beautiful soul and you have helped us honour her memory forever. Thanks to St. Anthony's Parish, Father Francesco Cucchi and the celestial voices of Maria, Tania and Cristina for the reverent commemoration of the life of our beloved Gloria. Gloria has left us with the everlasting memory of her love, kindness, wisdom and of course that reassuring smile. In all her wisdom she leaves us with the words of the song she loved to play "Let it be ...there will be an answer... "The answer will have to be our hearts where Gloria will always be, "Cheers to the ones that we got, Cheers to the wish you were here but you're not ...." Cheers to Gloria ...your departure has changed us forever but you will remain a beating heart in our every breath, in our every thought, in our hearts for eternity. Rest In Peace precious soul Memorial Mass St Anthony's, January 16, 7 PM
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020