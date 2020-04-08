|
On April 4th 2020 we lost Gloria Joan Hanson (Hatto), to her battle with cancer. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our wonderful Mom, G, Ruth, Nana G, Nanna GG, Grandma, Aunt , sister in law and so much more. Our lives will be forever changed without her. She is survived by Chris and Sam, Tracey and John, Sam, Kelly and Terry and Sean and Tammy. She had many grandchildren Andrew/Leanne, Jennie/Duncan, Robert/Sandra, JP/Amanda, Allie/Adam, Brandon/Michelle, Zack/Angela. Kassi, Tyson, Dani and Madi. Also many Great-Grandchildren, Emily, Charlie and Jackson, Ella, Frankie and Beau and Amelia. And was a dear Aunt and Sister in law to Russell, Sandie, Melanie, Colleen and Aaron. She was also a wonderful doggie Nana to Magnum, Butter, Coco and Bear. We now have an angel watching over us from above. She was a wonderful person who made everyone she came in contact with feel special and loved. A private family ceremony will take place after she is cremated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 8, 2020