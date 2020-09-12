1/1
Gloria MILLIGAN
Peacefully, with family by her side on September 7, 2020 in her 83rd year. Beloved wife of 62 years to Bob. Loving mother to Bob (Sharon), Steve (Sherry), Carrie Rankin (Pat) and Jeff (Laura). Cherished nanny to Katelyn (Conner), Bobby (Cristina), Ryan (Natasha), Megan (Robbie), Shawn (Miranda), Brent (Korey), Courtney (Pete), Kyle (Kaitlynn), Jeffrey (Alyssa) and Brooke (Edward) and great nanny to Liam, Austin, Spencer, Violet and Leah. Dear sister and sister-in-law to Alf Randall (Karen), Joyce Randall and Jim Blake. She was predeceased by her brother Clarence Randall, her sister Bev Blake, and by her daughter-in-law Nancy Milligan. She will be dearly missed by all her extended family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at Macassa Lodge and to Dr. R Zizzo and Dr. Khera for their care and support. Donations to a charity of choice would be greatly appreciated by the family. In accordance with government regulations and capacity restrictions, a private family service and burial has taken place. Friends are encouraged to leave a condolence and memories for the family by visiting, www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 12, 2020.
