Passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton in his 81st year. Loving father of Steven and his wife Debra. Proud and devoted Nannu of Nicole and Harrison. Fondly remembered by Marian. He will be sadly missed by colleagues and friends in the Maltese Community. Godwin will be remembered for his love for movies, Spartans, Sirens, Connie Francis and dogs. His sense of humor and social personality will be fondly remembered. Aghtih oh Mulej il-Mistrieh ta Dejjem. A memorial visitation will be held at the L.G. WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 151 Ottawa St. N., Hamilton on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Due to current provincial restrictions please call the funeral home for a scheduled time to visit with the family, 905-544-1147. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated with his family. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the S.P.C.A. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.lgwallace.ca
.