Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
(905) 547-1121
Gordon A. CLEMENTS

Gordon A. CLEMENTS Obituary
1921-2020 Peacefully, at home on March 25, 2020 in his 99th year. Beloved husband of Adeline (predeceased), loving father of Ron (Edith), Glenn, Brian (Sherry). Cherished grandpa of Matthew (Marcy), Lisa (David), Ian, Jillian (Ian) and Peter (Melissa). Great-grandpa of Jack, Lucas and Olivia. Gordon will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews, family and friends. Special thanks to the staff of Bayshore Healthcare, especially Diana, Camille and Palliative Care Nurse Rachel who provided extra comfort to both Gordon and family. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to Pioneer Memorial Church or a .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 27, 2020
