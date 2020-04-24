|
|
May 3, 1933 - April 18, 2020 Passed peacefully, surrounded by loving family, at the placed he loved most of all. Beloved son of Harold and Della. A constant companion, and most loved husband of Marie for 65 years. Dearly loved father of Peter and Erma, Joanne and Harold, Paul, and Shannon and Bruce. Adored and treasured grandpa of Patrick and Katie, Matthew, Daniel and Isadora, Alexander and Breanne, Alanna and Connor, and Ryan. Dad absolutely delighted in the arrival of the two newest members of the family, great-grandchildren Tessa and Rory. A lifetime resident of Governor's Road, Dad travelled the globe, having many adventures, but the place he loved best was Dundas. A regular at the coffee shops, and around town, Dad monitored what was going on and was quick to give his advice and guidance when he felt it was needed. Growing up in Dundas and taking a temporary position of 36 years with the Dundas Public Utilities, Dad knew what needed to be done and how to do it without any electronic assistance. He was an avid outdoorsman and a steward of the land. Special thanks to Dr. Leanne Coren, and the wonderful, respectful caregivers who came and looked after Dad at home. We have all been blessed for having Dad in our lives. We will miss him immensely, but he left us well schooled in how to take care of things. We'll meet and again, but until then, we will hold him in our hearts forever. Cremation has taken place and a service at a future date will be announced to honor and celebrate a life well and truly lived. If desired, donations can be made to the Juravinski Cancer Centre, Branch 36 of The Royal Canadian Legion, The Salvation Army, or a . Entrusted to the care of Marlatt Funeral Home, Dundas.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 24, 2020