With saddened hearts and cherished memories, we announce the peaceful passing of Gordon, after a brief illness, in his 79th year. He is survived by his beloved wife Jeanette of 55 years. He was the proud Dad of Richard (Andrea) of Hamilton, ON. Marshall (Carolynn) Grimsby, ON and Brian (Roxana) Costa Rica and a loving Grandpa of Paige, Chloe and Michelle. He was pre-deceased by his parents, John & Lillian and his sister Betty. Born in Glenside, Saskatchewan - in a sod house on the prairies, Gordon's world expanded as ministry called him to multiple places in Canada and New Zealand. Gordon served as an ordained minister with the Christian and Missionary Alliance for more than 52 years. After retirement he continued to serve with joy as a chaplain (2006-2017) at CAMA Woodlands Long Term Care home, Burlington, ON. He was a man settled in his faith, knowing when this time came, he would experience the embrace of Jesus. "Well done, good and faithful servant" you have entered into the joy of the Lord. Cremation has taken place. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Ave. Dr., Stoney Creek, on Friday, September 18th from 5-8 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at Paramount Drive Alliance Church, 1035 Paramount Dr, Stoney Creek, on Saturday, September 19th at 2:00 p.m. Private interment to follow in Mountview Gardens, Stoney Creek. Due to current restrictions, facial coverings are required, and registration for visitation and the funeral service are required. We ask that you visit www.donaldvbrown.ca
to register your attendance and to leave online condolences and notes of sympathy.