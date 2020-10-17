PRINCE, Gordon Blair With deep sadness we announce that Gordon passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Beloved husband of the late Norma (nee Lennie) and loving friend of the late Louise Turnpenny. Loved father of Paula, and Scott (Maxine), and dear grandfather of Cory (Sharmane), Tyler (Amanda), Braydon, and great-grandchildren Mavrick, Mathyias, Bodhi, and Theoden. Gordon will also be deeply missed by his extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Friends may gather with the family for a celebration of his life at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St.N., Waterdown on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions please RSVP your attendance by using the SignUp link on the website obituary or by calling 905-689-4852. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com