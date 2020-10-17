1/1
Gordon Blair PRINCE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PRINCE, Gordon Blair With deep sadness we announce that Gordon passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Beloved husband of the late Norma (nee Lennie) and loving friend of the late Louise Turnpenny. Loved father of Paula, and Scott (Maxine), and dear grandfather of Cory (Sharmane), Tyler (Amanda), Braydon, and great-grandchildren Mavrick, Mathyias, Bodhi, and Theoden. Gordon will also be deeply missed by his extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Friends may gather with the family for a celebration of his life at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St.N., Waterdown on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions please RSVP your attendance by using the SignUp link on the website obituary or by calling 905-689-4852. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home Funeral Home Limited

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved