Queens Own Rifle Battalion 2 Dad, it has been 23 years on November 12, 1997, that you left us. Although daily life is not the same without you in it, we each have our treasured memories of you. There is not a day that goes by that we do not think of you. You are dearly missed and much loved. Dad, you are always with us and never forgotten, love from your daughters, Donna, Cindy, Sherri, Suzanne, Michele and your son, Rick. Lest we forget!



