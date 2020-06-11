It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Gordon "Gord" Charles Guyatt at his home on Monday, June 8, 2020, in his 61st year. He is survived by his loving wife "sandbox sweetheart" Cynthia Guyatt (nee Brave) of 38 years. Also survived by his children Danielle Guyatt-Nixon (Chris), Russell Guyatt (Brittany) and Neil Guyatt (Leeann). Loving son to Mary Guyatt. Also survived by brothers Brian Guyatt (Muriel), Bruce Guyatt (Val) and sister Janet Chick (Bob). Predeceased by his father Alan Guyatt and in-laws, Mary and Harry Brave. He will also be greatly missed by close extended family, friends and coworkers. Gord will be remembered for his honesty, loyalty and integrity; For his love of outdoors, sports and his motorcycle. After 41 years at Arcelor Mittal (Dofasco). Gord thoroughly enjoyed his one year of retirement, mostly on the golf course. A small service will be entrusted to MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia, with only immediate family to attend.