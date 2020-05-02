Is resting in the loving arms of our heavenly father. Passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the PRHC, at the age of 69. Cherished husband of Sue of 48 years. Loving dad (Gordad) to Alyson (Mick), and Heather (Michael). Awesome Papa to Matthew, Clara, and Ryder. Beloved brother to Pat (Rick), Brian, Ken (Shelley). Special brother-in-law to Brian (Lori), Ken, Joanne, and Julie. Son of the late Frank and late Betty Lane. Son-in-law of Ted Lewis and the late Kath Lewis. He will be dearly missed by many friends and extended family, especially Luanne and Kurt. Gord was a valued member of the Brain Injury Association, Dundas Community Band and was never happier than when he was woodworking. Arrangements have been entrusted to Community Alternative Funeral Home. Celebrations of Life will be announced at a later date. In memory of Gord, donations may be made to the Brain Injury Association- Peterborough Region, Hamilton Brain Injury Association, or the Hamilton Wentworth Stroke Recovery Association. Condolences may be made through the funeral home online. www.CommunityAlternative.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 2, 2020.