Gordon E. Fanson


1954 - 02
Gordon died peacefully on March 30 at St. Peter's Hospital in Hamilton. Gord was the only son of Lois and the late Gordon Fanson. He was predeceased by his sister Janet and survived by four other sisters Shirley McMorran, Patricia Fanson, Barbara Fanson (and John Van Kampen), and Sandra Kovacs (and Steve Kovacs). He was a caring uncle to Steve, Jennifer, Angela, Matthew, Rachelle, and Kristen. And great-Uncle to Sydny, Tyler, Ethan, and Emma. His life will be celebrated at a later date. Thank you to the caring staff at St. Peter's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 1, 2020
