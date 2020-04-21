|
|
It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Gordon Ecker with his wife by his side at home, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Joy (Fralick) of 68 years. Loving Dad of Reg (Karen), Bruce (Cheryl), Shirley (Lorraine), and Sue (Ron). Beloved Grandfather to Shauna (Brett), Sarah (Jesse), Bernadette (Rick), Brandon (Michelle), Tara (Scott), Neil (Jennifer), Melissa (Mike) and Jennifer (Drew). Beloved Great Grandfather of Aidan, Riley, Easton, Dylan (Kalie), Brendan, Cherylee, Tyler, Spencer, Aleda, Callum, Makayla, Karlee, Chloe, Jack, Josh, Logan, Karbella, Alyson, Zackery and Jaxon. Beloved Great Great Grandfather of Luca and River. Survived by his sister Ruth, brother-in-law Wayne (Judy), sister-in-law Rose Mary and our friend Ivan. He will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Abe and Alice, siblings Alice and Jack, brothers-in-law Arnold Daw, Robert Dobson, Glenn Fralick and sister-in-law Jean Ecker, grandson Chris Boyle, and great grandson Emmett Rawlings. Gordon retired from Stelco in 1991 after 30 years of service. He lived on a farm in Bismarck for 80 years. He loved listening and playing fiddle music, and was a long time attendee of the Old Time Fiddle Championship in Shelburne. Also, he loved going to auction sales, in search for that special treasure. A private family service will be held. If desired, donations to the Kidney Foundation or the CNIB would be greatly appreciated by the family. merritt-fh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 21, 2020