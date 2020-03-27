|
After a long and happy life, Ted passed away at St. Peter's Hospital. Loving son of Clarence and Alice Fickley; dear brother to David (all deceased); loving husband of 68 years to Kathleen, wonderful father to Gordon Fickley, Peggy and Kevin Sumner, Jane and Joe Groleau; proud and delighted grandfather to Joe, Jeff, Jillian and Tyson and great-grandfather to Abrielle, Kyran, Maizen, Griffin, Hunter and Bennett. Also left to mourn, sister-in-law Eleanor Peart and all his nieces and nephews. Ted was a quiet, rational and dignified man who wouldn't want to live in a world with no baseball. We were so blessed to have him as our husband, father and grandfather. In deference to dad's practical nature, there will be a private funeral. As an expression of sympathy, a donation to Mission Services or Food Share would be so appreciated. With thanks to the wonderful St. Peter's staff on 3 West.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 27, 2020