Home

POWERED BY

Services
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
(905) 547-1121
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Fickley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Edward William "Ted" Fickley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon Edward William "Ted" Fickley Obituary
After a long and happy life, Ted passed away at St. Peter's Hospital. Loving son of Clarence and Alice Fickley; dear brother to David (all deceased); loving husband of 68 years to Kathleen, wonderful father to Gordon Fickley, Peggy and Kevin Sumner, Jane and Joe Groleau; proud and delighted grandfather to Joe, Jeff, Jillian and Tyson and great-grandfather to Abrielle, Kyran, Maizen, Griffin, Hunter and Bennett. Also left to mourn, sister-in-law Eleanor Peart and all his nieces and nephews. Ted was a quiet, rational and dignified man who wouldn't want to live in a world with no baseball. We were so blessed to have him as our husband, father and grandfather. In deference to dad's practical nature, there will be a private funeral. As an expression of sympathy, a donation to Mission Services or Food Share would be so appreciated. With thanks to the wonderful St. Peter's staff on 3 West.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -