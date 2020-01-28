|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gordon Arnold Erickson on January 25, 2020 in Penetanguishene Ontario. He was born in Kirkland Lake on March 27, 1949. Gord will fondly be remembered by his wife Siga, daughters Krista and Stephanie (Duncan), his first grandson Tyr Erickson Findlay, siblings Elaine (Ron), Larry (Kate) and his sister-in-law Muriel. Many other relatives and friends will also feel this loss. Gord is predeceased by his parents Arnold and Viola, and his oldest brother Fred. The family would like to express our appreciation to Gord's care team, without whom his final wishes would not have been made possible. Namely Dr. Cochrane, Jennifer and a special thanks to Bayshore's Natasha, she was our rock. There will be a celebration of life ceremony in Hamilton at a later date. In memory of Gord we would like you to have breakfast with your loved ones, and put lots of maple syrup on it. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home, Midland.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 28, 2020