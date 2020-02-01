|
Peacefully on January 27, 2020 at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice . Survived by his loving wife Janeice (nee Morrow), brother Steve (#1son) his wife Theresa and sons Nathan and Devon, his bestest friend Robert Trottier and his sister Ocean Lupton. Is sadly missed by his best friends Wayne O'Connor and Jamie Lalonde and his family. He was loved and will ever be in the hearts of many nieces, nephews aunts ,uncles and friends. Many thanks go to The Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, Pain and symptom team at Juravinski Cancer center, Dr.Levin , Dr. Shaffi, Dr. Winemaker and her team. A very special thanks to the most amazing nurse Marion Frame. In Lieu of flowers donations to Dr. Bob Kemp hospice would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life to be arranged at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020