Gordon EVES

Passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on September 8, 2020 at the age of 90. He is now reunited with his beloved wife Patsy Anne. Devoted and loving father to Shelley-Anne (SA), Patrick, and grandfather to Lorne and Lindsay Hamilton. In 1940, during WW2, Gord and his two sisters were put onboard the SS Volendam by their parents, as part of a British program to evacuate school children oversees. During their trip, the ship was torpedoed and Gord and his sisters were rescued and returned to England. This setback only encouraged Gord to set his sights on one day coming to Canada. At the age of 17, he moved to Canada, alone and proudly became a Canadian citizen. Gord spent his career at Stanley Steel and Cold Metal Products in Hamilton as a salesman which fit who he was perfectly. Gord could make you laugh on even the worst of days with his quick lines, witty jokes, and his positive outlook on life. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and was the life of a party especially when there was jazz playing. Gord spent his retirement years loving, encouraging, teaching, cheering on and driving his grandchildren, Lorne and Lindsay who he loved dearly. Many thanks to Mikaela, Spencer, and their staff at Senior Support Services of Southern Ontario who loved and cared for Gord in his last year. Ta Ta for Now (TTFN) Grandpa. We are all okay! Cremation has taken place. A private family gathering will take place at a later date.