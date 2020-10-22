1/1
Gordon Frederick "Gord" ARNOLD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Friday, October 16, 2020, Gord, in his 83rd year, beloved husband of Stephana (nee Hazell) for 61 years. Loved father of Deborah (Shaun), Stephen (Tamara), Stuart and Stephana. Dear Grandpa of Dietrich, Kristoff, Danielle, Brianne, Cezanne, Evan and Great Grandfather of Adessa and Bryce. Dear brother of Gary (Pat) and Richard. Predeceased by his parents, George and Dorothy Arnold of London, Ontario and sisters Marie and Ruth. Gord owned and operated Tape-O-Matic Drywall Limited, a company specializing in Drywall Construction and Finishing. After the Company folded, he worked for Mechanical Drywall until he retired in 2014. Gord was a tireless worker and very proud of his accomplishments in his field. When the children were very young, he coached T-Ball and sponsored a team at some point. He was a member of the Spencer Valley Male Chorus for many years, singing Bass. He enjoyed spending time at his Dad's cottage at Lake Cariboo, fishing (although he didn't catch much) and taking a bit of leisure time there whenever he could. We will miss him very, very much. Cremation will be taking place, with interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens at a later date. Online condolences at www.dbburlington.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved