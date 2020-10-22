Peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Friday, October 16, 2020, Gord, in his 83rd year, beloved husband of Stephana (nee Hazell) for 61 years. Loved father of Deborah (Shaun), Stephen (Tamara), Stuart and Stephana. Dear Grandpa of Dietrich, Kristoff, Danielle, Brianne, Cezanne, Evan and Great Grandfather of Adessa and Bryce. Dear brother of Gary (Pat) and Richard. Predeceased by his parents, George and Dorothy Arnold of London, Ontario and sisters Marie and Ruth. Gord owned and operated Tape-O-Matic Drywall Limited, a company specializing in Drywall Construction and Finishing. After the Company folded, he worked for Mechanical Drywall until he retired in 2014. Gord was a tireless worker and very proud of his accomplishments in his field. When the children were very young, he coached T-Ball and sponsored a team at some point. He was a member of the Spencer Valley Male Chorus for many years, singing Bass. He enjoyed spending time at his Dad's cottage at Lake Cariboo, fishing (although he didn't catch much) and taking a bit of leisure time there whenever he could. We will miss him very, very much. Cremation will be taking place, with interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens at a later date. Online condolences at www.dbburlington.ca