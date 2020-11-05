It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gordon Murray Garrison on November 4, 2020 in his 82nd year. Gordon will forever be lovingly remembered by his wife Mertie of 59 years. He was the cherished father to Brenda (Bill), loving grandfather to Josh (Kim), Bailey (Dave), Hilary (Alessio), and Emily and great-grandfather to Kurtis, Miles and Hunter. Predeceased by brother Bruce and sister Carolyn. Gordon will always be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at Donald V Brown Funeral Home in Stoney Creek.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store