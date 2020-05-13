It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Gordon Graham on Monday, May 11, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife and bestfriend Earla Jean of 59 years. Loving father to daughter Pam Alderson (Barry), and son James Graham. Survived by his siblings Frank Graham (Ann), Margret Swan, and Mary West (Larry). He will be dearly missed by grandchildren Ryan Alderson (Erin), Brittany Bennett (Johnny), and Dakota Kendell. He was a great grandad to Olivia, Hannah, Carter, Oden, and soon-to-be Landon. Due to COVID-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with immediate family.



