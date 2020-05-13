Gordon GRAHAM
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Gordon Graham on Monday, May 11, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife and bestfriend Earla Jean of 59 years. Loving father to daughter Pam Alderson (Barry), and son James Graham. Survived by his siblings Frank Graham (Ann), Margret Swan, and Mary West (Larry). He will be dearly missed by grandchildren Ryan Alderson (Erin), Brittany Bennett (Johnny), and Dakota Kendell. He was a great grandad to Olivia, Hannah, Carter, Oden, and soon-to-be Landon. Due to COVID-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with immediate family.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
I've known and golfed with Gord for a few years with the Stelco League at Monthill...He always had a funny joke or story about his down home years in PEI..A great guy who were sure going to miss...RIP Gord ...Cam
Cam Woolvett
Friend
