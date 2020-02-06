Home

Surrounded by the love of his family, Gordon passed away peacefully in his 90th year on Monday, February 3, 2020. Gordon was predeceased by Anne, his loving wife of 60 years. Beloved father of Rick (Mary), Stephen and Kevin (Tracy), and grandfather to Terry, David, Courtney, Alana, Taylor, Jesse, Michael, Laura and Sarah. Predeceased by his siblings Joyce, Eileen, Inez, and Jean. He will be lovingly remembered by several nieces and nephews and other extended family. Family and friends will be received at the DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - "Ancaster Chapel", 378 Wilson Street East, on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. A Private Family Service to follow. If desired, memorial contributions to a would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.dbancaster.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 6, 2020
