Gordon Larter

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 21, 2020 at 72 years of age. Beloved husband of Michele (nee Carrière) for 43 years. Cherished father of Gordie Jr. (Karen) Laverty, Tonya (Peter) Crosby and Shawn (Michelle) Larter. Loving Grandfather of many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear brother of Karen (John), Gary (Donna), Nadine, Kent (Marilyn) and Lincoln (Karen). Gordon will be sadly missed by his extended family, many dear friends and the golf community at Scenic Woods. Cremation services were held. www.dermodys.com