1/1
Gordon Larter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 21, 2020 at 72 years of age. Beloved husband of Michele (nee Carrière) for 43 years. Cherished father of Gordie Jr. (Karen) Laverty, Tonya (Peter) Crosby and Shawn (Michelle) Larter. Loving Grandfather of many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear brother of Karen (John), Gary (Donna), Nadine, Kent (Marilyn) and Lincoln (Karen). Gordon will be sadly missed by his extended family, many dear friends and the golf community at Scenic Woods. Cremation services were held. www.dermodys.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved