It is with great sadness that the family of Gordon McFarlane Alton announces his passing after complications from Dementia at the age of 94 on August 27, 2020. Gordon was born on May 25, 1926 to Mark and Mae (Nicholson) in Burlington. He was the oldest of three children. Gordon was a retired dairy farmer, former school bus driver, and the proud great-great grandson of Thomas Alton. He met the love of his life, Doreen (Heatherington) and they were happily married for 62 years. Gordon was predeceased by his parents and his siblings, Donald Alton and Lois (Bill) Harrison. He is survived by his wife and two children, Karen (Steve) Hibbert and David (Kim) Alton as well as his sister-in law Margaret. He will be lovingly remembered by his six grandchildren, Heather (Steve) Wong, Scott (Ashlee) Hibbert, Emily (Danny Abbott), Alanna (Andrew) Cashin, Sydney and Alexandra. Gordon will also be missed by his five great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Johnathan and Anastasia Hibbert and Hadley and Grayson Wong. Gordon was known for making those around him laugh with a joke or a funny story and he will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of the QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333) on Tuesday September 1st, 2020 from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. The Funeral Service will be held in the Guelph Line chapel on Wednesday September 2, 2020 at 10am. In accordance with the provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com
. All visitors are asked to please wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. Interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens. For those who wish and in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gordon to St. Matthew's House in Hamilton would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com