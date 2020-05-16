With heavy hearts it deeply saddens us to announce the passing of husband and father, Gordon Rynders, peacefully at home with his family by his side on Tuesday May 12th, 2020 at 9:20PM. This year has been an intense one regarding Gordon's health. He has been in and out of various hospitals, fighting off every challenge thrown at him, although, always desiring to be home and with his loving wife and daughter, Maria and Lindsey. He is deeply loved by his sister, Judi and his niece and nephews. To respect his request of being home, we couldn't have done it without the absolutely amazing team of home health care that we've been provided. Thank you to our LHIN Care Coordinator, Sandra Young for connecting us with our NP Sylvia Giraudy, Palliative Nurse, Marion Frame who provided exceptional care to not only Gordon but to his family as well. The above and beyond team of PSW's from CBI Home Health; Rona, Rosa, Barb, Laura, David, JP and many more. He's been a great provider and protector to his wife and daughter, it was our turn to be there for him in his time of need. Although deeply saddened with his passing, he left peacefully and is in paradise. Rest In Peace, we love you and we'll see you later. You are forever in our hearts. Please sign the online book of condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 16, 2020.