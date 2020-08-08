It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Gordon in his 83rd year. Beloved husband to the late Beatrice (2018), much loved father to Greg, Robin (Russ) and Nancy (Shawn), stepfather to Shelley and the late Richard, grandfather to 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and brother to Kay, Alice and Tom (Joanne). He will also be greatly missed by extended family and friends. A sheet metal worker for Local 537, he was a loyal employee and made many life-long friends. Nothing brought him more pleasure than fishing in the peaceful outdoors. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home Burlington (905-527-0405). For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in Gordon's name to the Parkinson Society. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca