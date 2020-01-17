Home

DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
Gordon Perrault, loving husband and father of four children, died January 12, 2020 from an unexpected stroke at age 85. He was predeceased by his parents Francis and Dora (Paquette) Perrault, his brother Norman and sister Doreen Johansen. Gord will be deeply missed by his wife of 62 years, Diane (Pond); his four children John (Janice), Camille, Paul (Vicky) and Kristine (Terry Beaupre); his nine grandchildren Jason (Jennifer), Michael (Evelyn), Jolene (Dominic), Jennifer (Seyi) ,Taryn (Jeffrey), Jordyn (Matthew) Taylor (Vanessa), Quinn, and Jude; and four great-grandchildren Jacob, Isabella, Dominic and Avery; his brother Donald (Velma) and sister Frances (Russell). Gord grew up in Midland, Ontario where he acquired a lifelong love of learning, sports (especially hockey) and seamanship (in both Sea Cadets and university naval training). Gord earned degrees in Science and Physical Education from McMaster University. His career included ten years of teaching Physical Education and coaching in Kapuskasing, fifteen years teaching Science at Scott Park, Hamilton, concluding his career with ten years of administration, retiring as principal of Glendale Secondary School. Gord and his family have greatly enjoyed their cottage on Georgian Bay near his home town for nearly sixty years. Memorial visitation will take place at Dodsworth & Brown, Ancaster Chapel (378 Wilson St. E.) on Sunday, January 19th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral mass will take place at St. Ann's Parish in Ancaster (11 Wilson St. W.) on Monday, January 20th at 10:30 a.m. Cremation has taken place and a private family interment will take place in the spring. Contributions to the Good Shepherd, Hamilton would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 17, 2020
