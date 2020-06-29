Broken hearted, I must tell that Gord passed away at home in Burlington in his 79th year. By his side, Jette Helm his partner of 35 years. A kind and generous heart has been stilled. He was predeceased by both his parents and his younger brother Greg. Gord will be sadly missed by his two nieces, Jenny Layhew and Stephanie (Tim) Allardyce both of Ottawa. Also left behind are Ole Toft Sorensen and his son Cody and daughter Catherine: and Hugo (Megan) Toft Sorensen and their three sons Christian, Kai and Will of Gord's extended family. Each of these give young adults will have their own unique memories. Loyalty was important and Gord's friendship with Fred (June) Wachta and Arthur (Diane) Lock endured time and distance. Gord was born in Montreal and transferred to Hamilton with Sun Life. Shortly thereafter he joined Kinross Mortgage which culminated in a lengthy career with CIBC Mortgage. Throughout his life, Gord approached everything with a positive attitude. He was an accomplished sailor; a private pilot and his great passion for skiing led him to enjoy 50 years of part-time ski teaching at Blue Mountain, Collingwood. Each season he looked forward to the comradery of his fellow instructors and the challenge of enhancing guest visits. In 2008, Gord was inducted into the Canadian Ski Instructors' Alliance Hall of Fame in recognition of his extensive volunteer work with visibly disabled skiers. He was very proud of his gold ring, as were those who loved him very proud of him. He enjoyed the adventure of travel and experienced the diversity of many destinations. Though his body was ravaged by the cruelty of cancer, Gord will leave this world in a tuxedo as my forever shining knight.