|
|
Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital with his family surrounding him at the age of 89 due to complications from a stroke. Beloved husband for 60 years of the late Norma "Jean" (nee Bechtel). Dear father of Ellen Brenner of Banff and Tricia McDougall (Chris) of Burlington. Cherished grandfather of Leslie (Greg), Kim, Laura and Grace and Great Grandfather to Cameron. Vince will be missed by his younger brother John. He worked in the life insurance and financial planning industry for over 50 years. He was a member and past President of the Chartered Life Underwriter Association. Vince was a long time ski instructor at Glen Eden Ski Area and Chicopee and a member of the CSIA Hall of Fame. During the summer Vince would be found pleasure sailing or racing in the Hamilton Bay. At his request no funeral will be held and cremation has taken place. Special thanks to Burloak Long Term Care for their kindness during his stay. A memorial donation to your local Alzheimer Society, would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 27, 2020