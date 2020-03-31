|
The children of Gordon Weatherbie announce the peaceful passing of their beloved father on March 28, 2020 in his 95th year at Ridgeview Long Term Care in Hamilton, Ontario. Gordon was born on June 23,1925 in Tatamagouche NS. Gordon was predeceased by his wife of 57 years Pauline who passed away in 2005. Loving father of Colleen (Garth) Tomlinson, Vern (Rose) Weatherbie, and Jack (Lisa) Weatherbie. Loved grandfather of Tammy Last, Sundae Mussche, Gord Weatherbie, Russ Weatherbie, Drew Weatherbie, Grant Weatherbie and special Poppy to 10 great-grandchildren. Survived by sister Sylvia Guthro, brother Lawrence and sisters-in-law Marie Weatherbie and Rhoda Weatherbie as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his siblings Duncan, Teddy, Roy, Amy, Dorothy, Nonnie and Myrtle. Dad will be fondly remembered for his love of children, his sense of humor, his story telling and his ability to adjust to the many changes he experienced late in his life. We would like to thank the staff of Ridgeview Long Term Care for the care they provided to Dad. A special thank you to Ridgeview nurses Vesna, Cortney, Dennis, Olivia, Nav and Chrissy for the kind and loving attention they gave to our Dad. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405). In view of the current circumstances, a celebration of Gordon's life will take place at a later date. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca Remembering Dad will be easy; we will remember him every day, missing him will be a heartache that never goes away.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 31, 2020