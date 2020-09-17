1/1
Gospava BLAGOJEVIC
BLAGOJEVIC, Gospava Peacefully passed away on September 16, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital in her 86th year. Predeceased by her husband Ljubo and eldest son Dinko. Proud mother to Dordo (Azemina), Zoran (Marija), Miso, and Nada (Reverend Vinko) Misanovic. Baba to Deana, Klaudia (Justin) Colby, Nada, Tonya, Alexandra, Reverend Savo (Kristina), and Stefan (Slavica) Misanovic. Great-grandmother to Ignjatia, Simona, and Lazar Misanovic, and Lennon Colby. She will be missed by her many family and friends in Republika Srpska, Serbia and Slovenia. Family will receive friends at L.G. WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 151 Ottawa Street N. (905-544-1147), on Thursday from 6-8:30 p.m. with Pomen at 7:30 p.m. The service will be held at St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Cathedral (153 Nash Rd. S.) on Friday September 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. with The Very Reverends' Father Radovan Kodic and Father Djuro Samac officiating. Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.lgwallace.ca.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 17, 2020.
