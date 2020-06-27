Grace Anne Tyrrell
Peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital on Monday, June 22, 2020 in her 86th year. Beloved wife of the late George (2016). Loved mother of Grace Brohman (Peter Ticknovich) and Glenn (Heather). Loving Nana of Michelle Boissiere (Adam), Karly Turnbull (Nick), Alyssa Bucciero (Lucas), Craig and Katie and great grandmother of Avery and Sofia. Also survived by family in Scotland, including her brother John McGlinchey (Myra). Grace was an active member of the Sackville Seniors Centre and Goodlife Fitness. Due to the current restrictions, a private family service was held. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at the Juravinski (C4) for their care and support. Memorial donations may be made to the Hamilton-Burlington SPCA On line condolences may be made at cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 27, 2020.
