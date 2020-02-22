|
After a courageous battle with cancer, it is with great sadness and hearts full of love that we announce Grace Banko passed away at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice on February 19, 2020 in her 79th year. Back in the loving arms of her husband, Vlado Banko (2008). Beloved mother to Frank (Anna), Allan and Doris (late Steve Jackart). Cherished nona to Nicole (Brad), Brandon (Tamara) and Steven. Grace will be forever missed by her many friends and family in Canada, U.S.A., Italy and Istria, Croatia. Sincere thanks to all the team at Bayshore Home Health and Dr. Jimenez and the medical team at Juravinski Hospital, C.A.P. and Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for their compassion and care. Visitation will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Monday from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - Hamilton, 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Burial at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Cemetery, Stoney Creek. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Cancer Assistance Program or Bob Kemp Hospice would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020