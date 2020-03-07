Home

We are truly grateful for the generosity and support from our family and friends during our Mother's battle with cancer and equally overwhelmed by the immense outpouring of love and sympathy during the difficult loss of our dear Mother and Nona, Grace Banko. Thank you for the generous charitable donations, floral arrangements, mass intentions, sympathy cards and visitations. We have many cherished memories that will remain in our hearts forever. Families Frank, Allan and Doris Banko
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020
