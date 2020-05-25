Peacefully surrounded by her family, Grace Cake passed away on May 23, 2020 at Macassa Lodge. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of Jim (Lynne), the late Jane Sergi (Mike), the late Ron, Bob (Leslie), Susan Hildreth (Larry), and Janet Deadman (Stewart). Dear Nanny (Nana) of 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. During the war, Grace helped work on airplanes especially the Lancaster. Later on, she was a volunteer with the Canadian Red Cross, a secretary with S.O.A.R., and she was also a volunteer for seven years with Grace Villa. She will be lovingly remembered for her love of gardening, baking, cooking, sewing and knitting. Due to the current pandemic, a private family gathering will take place. At Grace's request, cremation will follow. Burial will be held at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held once the restrictions have lifted. A special thank you to all the staff at Macassa Lodge Unit 2A for their care and compassion shown to our mom during her stay. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Good Shepherd Centers and Neighbour to Neighbour would be appreciated by the family. Online Condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com "But the most important thing is, even if we're apart, I'll always be with you."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 25, 2020.