Passed away at home with her family at her side on Thursday, September 10th, 2020 in her 89th year. On September 24th of 1931, on a small prairie farm just outside of Leross, Saskatchewan, Grace was born to loving parents Roy and Lily. She is survived by her tender and steadfast sister, Barbara; predeceased by her loving brothers David and Leonard. For 58 years Grace was a devoted partner and friend to her husband Bill. Her unconditional love as a mother and friend was shared not only with her children Mark (Brenda), and Miriam (Jed), but with many of their dearly cherished childhood friends, whom Grace always considered extended family. Grace made no secret of how deeply she cherished and loved her grandchildren - Tanu, Tookoome, Grace, James and Sofia. Grace's childhood experience of growing up on the prairies left an indelible respect for the significance of cooperative community and support. Grace and Bill shared a passion for addressing social justice issues, and advocating for peace and equity. Grace`s extended circle of love included many dear friends with special recognition of The McIvor Family, Andrea Rowbottom and predeceased friends Shirley McGinley and Addie Brown. Grace cherished the people from the congregation of St. James Church and loved them as her extended family. Her strong faith in God was lived out daily both in her personal and professional life. The lasting friendships (Ruth, Noreen and Lois) which were formed while training to be a nurse at The Grey Nuns Hospital (Regina) are as strong the day she died as they were during the 1953 graduation. The latter part of Grace's nursing career was devoted to public health nursing. Grace loved driving the rural roads of Flamborough visiting newborn babies, making visits to seniors, and attending as a school nurse. She deeply cherished her Hamilton Public Health nursing colleagues and greatly appreciated the laughter-filled visits, especially as it became progressively difficult for her to leave her home. A most genuine sense of gratitude is expressed to the multitude of health care professionals who tended to Grace over the past few years including: Natasha- (PSW), Ann (Chaplain) Deeanna (LHIN) and Catharine (Social Work) -Juravinski Hospital F4. Deep gratitude to: Tony, Amanda, Maddy, Sami, Alex, Kate and Jackie (from Grand River Nursing) all of who provided Grace with gentle and attentive care at home over the past year. A very special thank you to Dr. Leeanne Coren who's ongoing devotion as a family physician exemplified the true sense of family medicine. Dr. Coren helped to navigate Grace's care and support Grace`s family through some of the most difficult and challenging times in Grace`s life. Grace lived her faith, and in doing so she has left a legacy of generosity, acceptance, tolerance, strength, dignity and above all, love. Those of us who are left can perpetuate this legacy of love, thus transcending the confines of death. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com