Passed away, August 28, 2020 in her 91st year. She is survived by her children, Don (Anna), Kevin, and Pamela (David), as well as her grandchildren, Andrew (Ami), Allison, Valerie, Marc (Erika), and Drew. She was predeceased by her husband Bob. A lifelong Hamiltonian, Grace had a passion for crocheting, especially afghans, which were donated to many charities. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com