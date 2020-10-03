Peacefully at Creek Way Village Long-term Care Centre, Burlington, on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the age of 92. Predeceased by her husband of 61 years Alex (2007). Loving mother of Rodger McCready (Linda), Raymond McCready (Betty), Sharon Kroeker (Robert) and Donna Lambshead (Alan). Proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and their spouses as well as great-grandmother of 25. Predeceased by her brother and sisters. She was a member of Compass Point Bible Church and actively involved in the Canadian Revival Fellowship. Grace was an avid and talented artist in various mediums, and has passed on this ability to various grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family appreciates the loving care provided by the staff of Martha's Landing Retirement Home and Creek Way Village Long Term Care centre. Private family Funeral Service will be held at Smith's Funeral Home, Burlington (905-632-3333), followed by interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to Compass Point Bible Church (compasspointbc.com
) or the Alzheimer Society of Ontario (alzheimer.ca/on/en
) would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com