Peacefully with family by her side, at Grey Bruce Health Services in Markdale, Ontario, November 28, 2020, in her 96th year. Grace was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Raymond Sears. She is the dearly loved mother of Diana Wright (Dan), Linda Laprade (John), Raymonda Parkinson (Wayne), Janette Poulin (Mark), Raymond Jr. (Janice) and Debbie Norris (Ken). Grandchildren Wesley Norris (Ruth), Katelyn Matos (Dan), Jennifer Parkinson, Erin Burgess (Howie), Kyle Kelly (Casey) and Kristen Sears. Great-grandchildren Colin, Jackson and Ellie, Grace and Graham and Olivia Grace. Dear sister of Alma Murphy (Boston, MA) and Myrtle Hudson (St. John's, Newfoun-dland). Predeceased by sisters Bertha Moore, Jennie Furlong, Lucy Churchill, Ethel Hall, Viola Evans, Jessie Canning, Agnes Brown and brothers Frank, Levi and Percy Strugnell. Special thanks to Dr. Power and Dr. Winfield and all the nursing staff for their constant care and support. Private Family Arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Burlington. A memorial ser- vice is planned for Summer 2021. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca