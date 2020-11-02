1/1
Grace May DRAPER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Grace May Draper age 88 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Born on September 24, 1932 in Hagersville. She is predeceased by her parents George & Martha (Ross) Gould; five siblings, Dorothy, Helen, Bill, Vi, and Lil and her husband Kenneth Draper. Survived by daughter Sandy Bowser (Kevin) and son Terry Draper (Anna), her seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was an avid swimmer, golfer, a brilliant Scrabble player, and most of all enjoyed spending her time at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 164, Hagersville. She will be dearly missed by all her friends and family and will always be remembered. Per her wishes there will not be a funeral service, instead donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 164, Hagersville would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by Hyde & Mott Chapel, Hagersville. www.rhbanderson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved