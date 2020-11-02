It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Grace May Draper age 88 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Born on September 24, 1932 in Hagersville. She is predeceased by her parents George & Martha (Ross) Gould; five siblings, Dorothy, Helen, Bill, Vi, and Lil and her husband Kenneth Draper. Survived by daughter Sandy Bowser (Kevin) and son Terry Draper (Anna), her seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was an avid swimmer, golfer, a brilliant Scrabble player, and most of all enjoyed spending her time at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 164, Hagersville. She will be dearly missed by all her friends and family and will always be remembered. Per her wishes there will not be a funeral service, instead donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 164, Hagersville would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements by Hyde & Mott Chapel, Hagersville. www.rhbanderson.com