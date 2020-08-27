1/2
Grace Plester-Carlton
Although she reached the astounding age of 98, it is still with aching hearts that we say good-bye to the most vibrant life-force imaginable. Grace was born in Chignecto Mines Nova Scotia on April 5, 1922. Loving mother and step-mother to Alana, Dianne, Fred, Bruce, Brenda, John, Jeff, Jim and Dee, proud grandmother to 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren - those expressions of love often took the form of heavenly baked goods and hand-knit warmth. A true daughter of Nova Scotia, she was also a passionate adventurer, leading her everywhere from Hamilton where she worked on the naval ships' "big guns" during WWII, to riding camels in Cairo and walking the Great Wall of China. She met all of life's challenges with strength, grace and humour. Grace passed away on August 23, 2020. We are so grateful to have loved her and to have been loved by her. Special thanks to Cedar Springs Parc Senior Residence, Vancouver Coastal Health Home Care team and North Shore Hospice for your exceptional care.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 27, 2020.
