Passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020 at Royal Rose Place, Welland, Ontario. May, a true daughter of Scotland, was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Charles (Chic). They are now together again for eternity. May worked for the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board as an educational assistant until her retirement. She was a hard working woman who had many talents cooking and catering for her large brood. She loved to read the "Hamilton Spectator" from the front page to the back every evening after work. She will be sadly missed by her daughters Linda Dickinson (Alan), Ann, Jeannette Ecklund (Larry), Lorraine Peters (Dana), and Senga Strifler (Frank), her 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at Royal Rose Place for their thoughtfulness and compassion. Cremation has taken place. A private graveside service will be attended by the family. Online condolences and memories can be shared through www.lgwallace.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
