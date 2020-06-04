Grant Boghosian
It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father at Joseph Brant Hospital on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife Laura (Milligan), sons David (Avril), Brent (Susy), daughter Jodie, grandchildren Tara, Jordyn, Eva, Sarah, Gavin, Coleman, and Adriana and honored father-in-law to Marina. Predeceased by brother Jack and sister Mary and extended relatives. Grant had a successful career as a financial planner and he gained great satisfaction in the service to his clients, he enjoyed time with his family, cherished his grandchildren and was exceptionally proud of David, Brent and Jodie. He was an avid golfer, a long-time member of Glendale Golf and Country Club, enjoyed playing cards, loved to travel and any sport, especially the Tiger Cats and Blue Jays. Cremation has taken place, and a family remembrance will be held at a later date. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 4, 2020.
